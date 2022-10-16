 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Chargers matchup in Week 7

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for Seahawks vs. Chargers in Week 7.

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks got a big win over the Cardinals with their defense shutting down Arizona’s potent attack, a surprise given Seattle’s porous defensive record. The Chargers are playing Monday so we don’t know their result yet for Week 6.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Chargers in their Week 7 matchup.

Seahawks vs. Chargers

October 16

Point spread: Chargers -7
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Seahawks +265, Chargers -320

October 13

Point spread: Chargers -7.5
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Chargers -345, Seahawks +285

Early pick: Chargers -7

Seattle had a formula against Arizona which might not work with Justin Herbert at quarterback. The Chargers should be getting healthier as well and if Keenan Allen comes back, this line could move a bit in LA’s favor. Take LA to get the job done by a touchdown or more against Seattle.

