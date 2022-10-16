Opening odds for Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Chiefs and 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams come into this game off of disappointing losses, but they’re decidedly different. The Chiefs lost 24-20 to the Bills to 4-2 while the 49ers lost 28-14 to the Falcons to drop to 3-3. The Chiefs were underdogs and the 49ers were favorites.

The biggest aspect of this matchup to keep an eye on will be the injury report. The 49ers are dealing with a host of injuries, playing in Week 6 without seven starters on defense and losing at least one more in Charvarius Ward. The Chiefs were without cornerback Rashad Fenton, so keep an eye on his name in this week’s injury report.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. 49ers in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, 49ers +120

October 13

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -125, 49ers +105

Early pick: Chiefs -2.5

This line is going to be an interesting one to watch. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Nick Bosa and Trent Williams could both come back this week. The injury reports this week could move this line a fair amount depending on what we see from those two. The 49ers will be in a better position with those two back, but this is also arguably a less important game than the following week on the road against the Rams. I suspect we see Bosa and/or Williams get another week of rest. Wins are wins, but a win over a division-mate in a tight race like the NFC West will be the key to necessary tiebreakers. All of which suggests to me that the 49ers take one on the chin in this one.