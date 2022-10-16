Opening odds for Steelers vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (2-4) pulled off a 20-18 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite losing quarterback Kenny Pickett to injury. Miami (3-3) lost its third straight, falling 24-16 to the Minnesota Vikings.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Dolphins in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Dolphins -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Steelers +220, Dolphins -260

October 13

Point spread: Dolphins -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -255, Steelers +215

Early pick: Steelers +6

Miami’s quarterback situation is still not clear, and the Steelers might be getting some key defensive pieces back. Pittsburgh also has a fluid quarterback situation but the difference there is not as significant as it would be with the Dolphins. Take Pittsburgh against the number.