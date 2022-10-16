Opening odds for Bears vs. Patriots matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

The Bears managed a single touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, putting up yet another performance that failed to meet expectations and moving to 2-4 for the season. Much of the blame for the offense’s inability to produce has been placed on the shoulders of QB Justin Fields, who went 14-for-27 for 190 yards in the loss. Unfortunately, the Commanders’ 12 points were more the fault of a struggling Washington offense than a powerful Chicago defense.

The Patriots’ biggest question right now is whether Bailey Zappe should just continue playing. The rookie third-string filled in during a time of need and has now won both of his starts, bringing the team to 3-3. In the Patriots’ victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, he went 24-for-34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. RB Rhamondre Stevenson continued to excel, adding two rushing touchdowns against the Browns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bears vs. Patriots in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Patriots -7.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Bears +290. Patriots -350

October 13

Point spread: Patriots -6

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Patriots -255, Bears +215

Early pick: Patriots -7.5

This Bears team has yet to show signs of life, while the Patriots have shockingly excelled under their third-string QB, bringing momentum to their offense. It’s unclear if and when Mac Jones will return, but Zappe is getting the job done.