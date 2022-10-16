Five Week 6 NFL best bets from VSiN’s Matt Youmans

It has gotten ugly early for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, who are past a brief honeymoon phase and already stuck in a bad relationship. For better or worse? There have been no good times for the veteran quarterback in his new home.

More than a month into the season, Wilson ranks as the worst quarterback in the AFC West. He’s not solely to blame for losing games, though: Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos’ first-year coach, has been even worse at his job.

Wilson desperately needs to change the storyline, and he gets another prime-time opportunity Monday night in Los Angeles. The Chargers, who tend to flop as home favorites, might be an ideal get-right opponent for the Broncos.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, unlike Wilson, is playing at a high level. Herbert has 1,478 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. But Herbert leads a team with some problems, and the biggest is a defense that ranks 30th in scoring by allowing 27.2 points per game. In its most recent home game in Week 3, L.A. was blasted 38-10 by Jacksonville.

The Broncos stumble in with the 31st-ranked scoring offense (15.0 PPG), yet Wilson has to get better, right?

Wilson’s arrival from Seattle was so hyped that Denver drew four prime-game games in the first six weeks. The first three of those games were low-scoring eye sores — the Broncos lost to the Seahawks and Colts by a combined four points and beat the 49ers by one.

Pick: Broncos + 4.5

Four more plays for Week 6:

STEELERS (+ 10) over Buccaneers: It’s safe to say Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin is headed for his first losing season. The Steelers have lost four straight, including a 38-3 embarrassment at Buffalo a week ago, and Tomlin’s defense is missing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and its top three cornerbacks because of injuries. But don’t be surprised if this ugly, double-digit dog shows up for a fight and makes things tough on Tom Brady. The Bucs have scored more than 21 points only once this season. Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting more reps and will start to show improvement. DraftKings moved this line to 10 on Saturday morning, so I’ll take the bait.

