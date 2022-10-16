 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronnie Rivers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Ronnie Rivers ahead of the Rams Week 6 matchup against the Panthers.

By DKNation Staff
Ronnie Rivers #RB26 of the Fresno State Bulldogs runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly won’t have Cam Akers on the team anymore, even if they can’t trade him. That sets up for a new dynamic in their backfield, with Darrell Henderson as the next man up to start. But, there appears to be room for any of the active backs to win work this week and moving forward.

One name that popped up today is Ronnie Rivers, who was promoted from the practice squad and will be in the mix with Henderson and Malcolm Brown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Ronnie Rivers

Rivers is still a raw product, but is a good receiver, which could earn him work moving forward. This week, the team probably can get away with using Henderson in a game against the hapless Panthers, but might need Rivers’ pass catching chops as they face tougher teams.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit Rivers, but keep him on your radar.

