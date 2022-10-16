Heisman Watch after Week 7 of college football

Week 7 of the college football season gave us the game of the year as Tennessee took down Alabama in a 52-49 instant classic. The emotional last-second victory led to Vols fans tearing down the goal posts and later chucking them into the Tennessee River. I love this sport.

On the Heisman front, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud still stands atop the leaderboard, but a strong contender is nipping at his heels. We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 8. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

By leading Tennessee to its first victory over Alabama since 2006, Hooker has officially solidified himself as a Tennessee football legend and a full fledged threat to win the Heisman Trophy in December. The Volts QB was excellent against the Crimson Tide defense, going 21-30 through the air for 385 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also added an additional 56 yards in the 52-49 victory.

As a result, he now has the second-highest odds to win the award at +500. He’ll get a chance to pad his stats a bit when the Vols host UT-Martin this Saturday at noon ET on the SEC Network.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

A top 10 battle that got overshadowed by Bama-UT was Michigan flattening Penn State in a 41-17 beating in the Big House. Once again serving a huge catalyst for the Wolverines’ success was Corum, who took 28 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The kicker here is that he wasn’t even the most explosive UM running back in this game! Donovan Edwards had 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Corum continues to inch his way up the Heisman odds board, going from +1800 a week ago to +1200 at the moment. That plants him with the fourth-highest odds entering Week 8, where the Wolverines will be off on a bye.

Stock Down

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Listen, someone had to come out the loser in that Bame-UT game and unfortunately for Young, it was him. Coming off a sprained AC joint injury, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner put forth a Heisman-esque performance, going 35-52 through the air for 455 yards and two touchdowns, getting the Crimson Tide into field goal range in the final minute. At points in the fourth quarter, Young was actually trading the second spot on the Heisman odds board with Hooker as the game was happening.

However, the loss hurt his stock as he has fallen from +1400 a week ago to +1800 at the moment. Young and the Crimson Tide will try to regroup this Saturday when hosting Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

I’m throwing Anderson Jr. in here because I think we can officially shut the door on him actually being a Heisman threat this season. The dynamic edge rusher had a quiet evening stat wise against Tennessee, recording just three tackles and half a TFL against the Vols on Sunday. His odds have plummeted from +4000 a week ago to +7000 at the moment.

Don’t get me wrong, he absolutely should still be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. But the defensive Heisman Trophy dream isn’t happening.

Here are the odds as of October 16 to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 7 Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud +100 Hendon Hooker +500 Caleb Williams +800 Blake Corum +1200 Bryce Young +1800 Jahmyr Gibbs +2200 DJ Uiagalelei +2200 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +2500 Adrian Martinez +2800 Stetson Bennett IV +3000 Spencer Sanders +3500 Drake Maye +3500 Max Duggan +4000 Bo Nix +4000 Sam Hartman +5000 Bijan Robinson +7000 Will Anderson Jr. +7000 Quinn Ewers +8000 Israel Abanikanda +8000 JJ McCarthy +8000 Deuce Vaughn +8000 Dillon Gabriel +9000 John Rhys Plumlee +9000 Cameron Rising +9000 Miyan Williams +10000 Zach Charbonnet +10000 TreVeyon Henderson +10000 KJ Jefferson +12000 Michael Penix Jr. +12000 Jaxson Dart +15000 Will Rogers +15000 Will Levis +15000 Kendall Milton +15000 Mohamed Ibrahim +15000 Will Shipley +15000 Devon Achane +15000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000 Travis Dye +20000 Jayden Daniels +20000 Jordan Addison +20000 Sean Tucker +20000 Zach Evans +20000 Brock Bowers +20000 Anthony Richardson +30000 Michael Mayer +30000 Tyler Van Dyke +30000 Garrett Shrader +30000 Braelon Allen +30000 Spencer Rattler +30000 Phil Jurkovec +30000 Tank Bigsby +30000 Drew Pyne +30000 Aidan O'Connell +30000

