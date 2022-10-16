How to watch Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS Game 4 via live stream on TBS

The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Sunday night at 7:07 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Guardians have a 2-1 series lead and can advance to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS with a win. Cleveland got a walk-off two-run single from Oscar Gonzalez in Game 3 to win 6-5.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Yankees vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: NYY -165, CLE +140

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app