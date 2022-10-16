How often do 6-0 teams miss the playoffs?

The NFL is working its way through Week 6 and the Philadelphia Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line on Sunday Night Football in a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week, the Eagles flew west to Glendale to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. It was the team’s toughest game through five weeks. They went up 14-0 but eventually found themselves tied at 17. Philly converted a field goal with 1:45 to go to take a 20-17 lead. Arizona had a chance to drive into field goal range, but missed a field goal in the final minute after some poor clock management.

The Eagles now face the Cowboys with their undefeated record and first place in the NFC East on the line. Dallas is 4-1 and impressed in spite of losing quarterback Dak Prescott after Week 1 due to a thumb injury. He’ll return soon, but in the meantime, Cooper Rush continues starting.

Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite against the Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are -260 on the moneyline while Dallas is a +220 underdog. The Eagles entered Sunday with odds to make the playoffs at -10000, tied with the Bills for the best odds to make the playoffs heading into Week 6.

A 6-0 start doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth, but it gets a little closer to locking in a team. Dating back to playoff expansion in 1990, 41 teams have started the season with six straight wins. Of those 41, only the 2009 Denver Broncos and 2003 Minnesota Vikings failed to make the playoffs. The Broncos finished the season with an 8-8 record while the Vikings finished 9-7.

Of the 39 teams to make the playoffs, 27 won at least one playoff game. Notably, the last three of the last four teams to start 6-0 (2021 Cardinals, 2020 Steelers, 2019 Patriots) all failed to win a playoff game, and also failed to claim a first round bye.