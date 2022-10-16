What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night at 7:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees led 5-3 heading into the ninth inning in Game 3 and couldn’t hold on for the win. Cleveland rallied and won on an Oscar Gonzalez two-run single to take a 6-5 victory and 2-1 series lead. The Yankees have Gerrit Cole on the mound and will look to get the series back to New York.

The Yankees are favored on the road at -165 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +140 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians, Game 4 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 17

Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app