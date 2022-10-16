 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Guardians host the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees looks on against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night at 7:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees led 5-3 heading into the ninth inning in Game 3 and couldn’t hold on for the win. Cleveland rallied and won on an Oscar Gonzalez two-run single to take a 6-5 victory and 2-1 series lead. The Yankees have Gerrit Cole on the mound and will look to get the series back to New York.

The Yankees are favored on the road at -165 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +140 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians, Game 4 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 17
Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

More From DraftKings Nation