Moneyline pick for Yankees vs. Guardians in Game 4 of ALDS

The New York Yankees look to avoid elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB postseason against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 moneyline odds

NYY: -165

CLE: +140

The Yankees have the edge in Game 4 despite being on the road. Gerrit Cole will pitch in a crucial spot to extend the series and get the Yanks back to the Bronx. Cole was solid in 6.1 innings in Game 1 to help the Yankees take a 1-0 series lead. He allowed one run and struck out eight. New York will need Cole to go the distance or at least get through seven innings with how depleted the bullpen is.

Guardians SP Cal Quantrill will try and get the team to the ALCS vs. the Astros. He only lasted 5.0 innings in Game 1, allowing four earned runs and two home runs with five strikeouts.

As for offense, the Guardians have been pesky. Cleveland lacks power but can manufacture runs and have shown a lot of resilience, which was on display in the ninth inning in Game 3. The Guardians should try and get to Cole and force the Yanks to use the pen. That’s a tall order with how they looked against the ace earlier in the series.

The Yankees had a tough task in Game 3 against youngster Triston McKenzie. New York answered, scoring four runs off McKenzie in five innings. That’s similar to what the Yanks did in Game 1 vs. Quantrill. If we see a similar script, we should see the Yankees hold on to force Game 5.

Pick: Yankees -165