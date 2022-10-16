Tennessee rises, USC falls ahead in Week 8 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.
Biggest risers
The most notable riser in this week poll is the Tennessee, who jumped up to No. 3 after an epic 52-49 victory over Alabama on Saturday. The Vols have cracked the top five but will have tough SEC East tests against Kentucky and Georgia within the next few weeks.
A couple of other big risers this week are No. 8 TCU, who rose five spots after taking down Oklahoma State in double OT on Saturday and No. 18 Illinois, who is now in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten West after dispatching of Minnesota. Also, welcome to the top 25 Tulane!
Biggest fallers
Tennessee’s rise means Alabama’s fall as the Crimson Tide fell to No. 6 with Saturday’s loss in Knoxville, TN. Falling out of the top 10 entirely was USC, who now sits at No. 12 after a 43-42 loss to Utah in Salt Lake City.
Penn State took a large tumble after being put into the dirt by Michigan while NC State and Mississippi State are on the verge of falling out of the polls entirely.
Conference breakdown
SEC: 6
ACC: 5
Big Ten: 4
Big 12: 4
Pac-12: 4
AAC: 2
Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 8 of 2022 College Football.
Week 8 AP Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|1
|Georgia
|7-0
|-
|1,530 (31)
|2
|Ohio State
|6-0
|-
|1,509 (17)
|3
|Tennessee
|6-0
|3
|1,474 (15)
|4
|Michigan
|7-0
|1
|1,384
|5
|Clemson
|7-0
|-1
|1,336
|6
|Alabama
|6-1
|-3
|1,232
|7
|Ole Miss
|7-0
|2
|1,173
|8
|TCU
|6-0
|5
|1,166
|9
|UCLA
|6-0
|2
|1,048
|10
|Oregon
|5-1
|2
|953
|11
|Oklahoma State
|5-1
|-3
|913
|12
|USC
|6-1
|-5
|861
|13
|Wake Forest
|5-1
|1
|790
|14
|Syracuse
|6-0
|4
|751
|15
|Utah
|5-2
|5
|715
|16
|Penn State
|5-1
|-6
|629
|17
|Kansas State
|5-1
|-
|599
|18
|Illinois
|6-1
|6
|433
|19
|Kentucky
|5-2
|3
|414
|20
|Texas
|5-2
|2
|368
|21
|Cincinnati
|5-1
|-
|321
|22
|North Carolina
|6-1
|-
|210
|23
|North Carolina State
|5-2
|-8
|155
|24
|Mississippi State
|5-2
|-8
|150
|25
|Tulane
|6-1
|-
|115
Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon State 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1