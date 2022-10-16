Jets thump Packers to give them best start since 2015

The New York Jets faced the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, and embarrassed them at Lambeau Field. The Packers climbed back into the game with a fantastic pitch-and-catch between Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard, but Breece Hall broke off a 34-yard run to move the Jets lead back to two scores early in the fourth quarter. The Packers couldn’t figure out anything on offense and the Jets cruised to a 27-10 victory.

With the win, the Jets improve to 4-2 on the season. It marks the first time the team has been 4-2 through six weeks since 2015. That season saw the team finish 10-6 and miss the playoffs. Prior to that, the team had 5-1 starts in 2010, 2004, and 2000. They made the playoffs in 2010 and 2004, but came up short of the playoffs in 2000 when they finished the season 9-7.

New York entered Sunday’s game tied with the Dolphins for second place in the AFC East, a game back of the Bills. Buffalo is on the road facing the Chiefs in Week 6, so if they hold on, there is a chance the Jets could find themselves tied for first place by the end of Sunday.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Jets were +500 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their odds to not make the playoffs were listed at +750.