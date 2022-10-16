 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Premier League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 11

Here’s how the Premier League table looks after Matchday 11.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Leeds United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

We are through Matchday 11 in the English Premier League for the 2022-23 season, although most teams have only played 10 matches due to postponements following the Queen’s passing. Here’s a look at the Premier League table ahead of a midweek slate for Matchday 12.

Premier League 2022-23 Table

1. Arsenal, 9-0-1, 27 points

2. Manchester City, 7-2-1, 23 points

3. Tottenham, 7-2-1, 23 points

4. Chelsea, 6-1-2, 19 points

5. Manchester United, 5-1-3, 16 points

6. Newcastle, 3-6-1, 15 points

7. Brighton, 4-2-3, 14 points

8. Liverpool, 3-4-2, 13 points

9. Brentford, 3-4-3, 13 points

10. Bournemouth, 3-4-3, 13 points

11. Fulham, 3-3-4, 12 points

12. West Ham, 3-2-5, 11 points

13. Crystal Palace, 2-4-3, 10 points

14. Everton, 2-4-4, 10 points

15. Leeds United, 2-3-4, 9 points

16. Aston Villa, 2-3-5, 9 points

17. Wolverhampton, 2-3-5, 9 points

18. Southampton, 2-2-6, 8 points

19. Leicester City, 1-2-7, 5 points

20. Nottingham Forest, 1-2-7, 5 points

The top four teams secure a spot in the 2023-24 Champions League, while the fifth and sixth teams enter the Europa League. The bottom three teams will get relegated to the EFL Championship division.

