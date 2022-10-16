Premier League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 11

We are through Matchday 11 in the English Premier League for the 2022-23 season, although most teams have only played 10 matches due to postponements following the Queen’s passing. Here’s a look at the Premier League table ahead of a midweek slate for Matchday 12.

Premier League 2022-23 Table

1. Arsenal, 9-0-1, 27 points

2. Manchester City, 7-2-1, 23 points

3. Tottenham, 7-2-1, 23 points

4. Chelsea, 6-1-2, 19 points

5. Manchester United, 5-1-3, 16 points

6. Newcastle, 3-6-1, 15 points

7. Brighton, 4-2-3, 14 points

8. Liverpool, 3-4-2, 13 points

9. Brentford, 3-4-3, 13 points

10. Bournemouth, 3-4-3, 13 points

11. Fulham, 3-3-4, 12 points

12. West Ham, 3-2-5, 11 points

13. Crystal Palace, 2-4-3, 10 points

14. Everton, 2-4-4, 10 points

15. Leeds United, 2-3-4, 9 points

16. Aston Villa, 2-3-5, 9 points

17. Wolverhampton, 2-3-5, 9 points

18. Southampton, 2-2-6, 8 points

19. Leicester City, 1-2-7, 5 points

20. Nottingham Forest, 1-2-7, 5 points

The top four teams secure a spot in the 2023-24 Champions League, while the fifth and sixth teams enter the Europa League. The bottom three teams will get relegated to the EFL Championship division.