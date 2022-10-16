Robbie Anderson sent to locker room during Rams game, likely to be traded

Robbie Anderson’s stint with the Carolina Panthers appears to be over. During the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the wire receiver got into a a heated argument on the sidelines with assistant coach Joe Dailey. Interim head coach Steve Wilks sent the wideout to the locker room shortly afterwards, ending Anderson’s day early.

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

In the aftermath of the team firing head coach Matt Rhule, reports have surfaced about the Panthers going into fire sale mode and shopping some of their top skill position players. Players like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore have been mentioned in trade rumors, as well as Anderson himself.

The veteran wide receiver’s production has tailed off in the last two seasons, but that can be chalked up to the instability of the Panthers’ quarterback situation. Sunday’s sideline yelling match with Carolina coaches may deter potential trade partners from pursuing him, but things have been contentious behind the scenes for a while now. Consider that Anderson was publicly critical of the team trading for Baker Mayfield and that Rhule was his college head coach at Temple. If there were a time for a clean break on the part of both parties, it’s now.

Potential trade destinations for Anderson have yet to be reported, but one would imagine it would be a team that could use an extra hand in the wide receiver room. That would include teams like the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, or potentially an NFC South rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL reporter Jonathan Jones believes Anderson could be had for no more than a sixth-round draft pick.