Who should I start with Dalton Schultz out for Week 6?

The Dallas Cowboys have some unexpected news for fantasy football managers ahead of Sunday Night Football. The team announced that tight end Dalton Schultz is inactive for the huge showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Schultz was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, but got in a full practice on Friday and had been removed from the final injury report.

Who should I start in place of Dalton Schultz at tight end?

This news comes late in the game for most fantasy managers. There’s only two games remaining on the slate with Cowboys-Eagles on SNF and Broncos-Chargers on MNF. The list of tight ends potentially available include the following: