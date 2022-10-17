Mike Williams held to one catch in first half of Week 6 MNF vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in an intense division battle against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Monday Night Football with Denver leading 13-10 after the first half. One player who hasn’t gotten going for LA is receiver Mike Williams. He was targeted three times in the first half and caught only one pass for eight yards.

Williams was expected to take over as the top receiver in Keenan Allen’s absence and has generally performed well with three games of more than 100 receiving yards. However, he’s also had some duds. Fantasy managers who drafted Williams should’ve known to expect this, although it’s still frustrating to see him struggle against what is considered to be a somewhat suspect pass defense. We’ll see if Williams can rip off a big play or two in the second half to give his managers something to smile about.