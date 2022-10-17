NBA season predictions: Eastern conference picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

The wait is almost over for the 2022-23 NBA season to kick off. Here we’ll take a look at the odds to win the Eastern conference per DraftKings Sportsbook. Two of the contenders for the conference will get the new season started Tuesday when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Eastern conference Odds for 2022-23 Season

Boston is the favorite after going to the NBA Finals last year but the Celtics are only slightly ahead of both the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets flamed out against the Celtics in the first round, while the Bucks took a 3-2 lead over Boston in the second round despite not having Khris Middleton. Milwaukee was unable to close out that series and will certainly have some lingering feelings about that loss.

The pick: Bucks +350

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the league and the Bucks should eventually get Middleton back. This team is deeper than before and knows how to get the job done. Boston is solid but some might be forgetting this team was .500 for most of last year. Milwaukee has continuity, star power and depth. That’s usually enough to get to the Finals.

