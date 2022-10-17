NBA season predictions: Western conference picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

The defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-23 NBA season as the favorites to win the Western conference but there’s plenty of challengers awaiting them. Here’s a look at the odds to win the West this season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Western conference Odds for 2022-23 Season

The Los Angeles Clippers get Kawhi Leonard back and have the deepest team in the league, making them strong picks at +330 just behind Golden State. The Phoenix Suns have a lot of drama surrounding them but they did win 64 games last year. The Los Angeles Lakers still have LeBron James, and the Denver Nuggets have the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Dallas Mavericks have this year’s MVP favorite Luka Doncic. It’s going to be a great finish if all these teams enter the postseason healthy.

The pick: Warriors +320

It’s tempting to pick the Clippers, who have enough talent and depth to beat anyone. However, the Warriors have not lost a series since 2014-15 where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play the full set of games. Betting against that seems foolish right now. Take Golden State to get back to the Finals.

