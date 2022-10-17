NBA season predictions: Championship picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 NBA season is one day away and the only thing that really matters when its all said and done is who wins the last game of the year. Here’s a look at the NBA title odds for the 2022-23 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and this might be the closest group in recent memory at the top of the odds table.

NBA title odds for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors are all listed at +600 to win the title. The Brooklyn Nets (+700) and Milwaukee Bucks (+800) follow closely behind, while the 64-win Phoenix Suns sit just outside the top five at +1200. There are 10 teams with odds of +2000 or better.

The pick: Warriors +600

The defending champions did lose some important rotation players but have the pieces to make up for those absences this season. The Celtics and Clippers have plenty of talent, while the Bucks might have the best player in the league. But as has been referenced many times across these preview pieces, the Warriors haven’t lost since 2014-15 when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play every game in a playoff series. It’s hard to predict when that’ll happen. Back the Warriors to repeat as champs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.