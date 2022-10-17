Marcus Mariota worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 6

It appears that, barring injury, Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons for the rest of the 2022 season. He had a clean game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, accounting for 179 total yards (129 passing, 50 rushing) and three touchdowns in a 28-14 win.

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota: Week 6 waiver wire

Mariota doesn’t have eye-popping numbers through the passing game, but he does offer value as a dual-threat quarterback that can get rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He showed the best of both worlds Sunday against a depleted 49ers defense.

When Mariota can avoid the turnovers and take advantage of his legs in the red zone, he can be a useful fantasy football player. He’s only rostered in 14.6 percent of ESPN leagues, so he should be available for owners that need a bye week replacement with some possible upside.