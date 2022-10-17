Mike Boone apparently not in RB rotation in Week 6 MNF vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos, who have struggled to get going offensively for much of the season and especially in primetime games, came ready to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. Denver has a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, although running back Mike Boone has not been a part of that advantage at all.

Broncos HB snap count after 2 drives



Melvin Gordon III 7 (Most snaps drive 1)

Latavius Murray 5 (Most snaps drive 2)

Mike Boone 4 (Clear passing down situations)



Out of 16 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 18, 2022

Boone has gotten four snaps, all on passing downs. It looks like Latavius Murray has moved ahead of him in the running back rotation for the Broncos, at least in the run game. Murray has one carry and Melvin Gordon has two, meaning Boone might be limited to just passing downs. Given how Russell Wilson has been throwing the ball, that’s not a great development for fantasy managers. We’ll see if Boone gets more work as the game goes on but for now it looks like he’s a candidate to drop in Week 7.