Melvin Gordon failing to make an impact in Week 6 MNF vs. Chargers

The Broncos running back does not look involved in the offense.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos find themselves in a tight divisional contest in Week 6 on Monday Night Football, deadlocked at 13-13 with the Los Angeles Chargers in the final quarter. One player who has failed to generate much noise for Denver is running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon took over as the starting running back after Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury but hasn’t made a big impact in Week 6.

The veteran has three carries for eight yards while not being targeted at all in the receiving game. He’s getting less work than Latavius Murray, which is surprising considering Murray was supposed to be the third running back behind Gordon and Mike Boone. Gordon did enter this week with some injury concerns, so it’s possible he may have tweaked something during the game and the Broncos are being cautious. We’ll see if he can do something late to salvage an otherwise forgettable game.

