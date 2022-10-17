Courtland Sutton registers one catch in first half of Week 6 MNF vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos lead the Los Angeles Chargers 13-10 after the first half of their Week 6 Monday Night Football contest, and it’s been a breakout performance so far for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He’s 12-17 for 173 yards and a touchdown, which is a welcome sight for Broncos fans. However, one player who hasn’t gotten going in this offensive explosion is receiver Courtland Sutton. He has just one catch for nine yards in this game.

Sutton has been targeted just once, which is concerning considering Wilson’s stat line. Jerry Jeudy leads the team in targets at the moment, with Greg Dulcich coming in second with three targets. Sutton has been a consistent fantasy producer this season with at least 50 receiving yards in each game, so there’s no reason to start panicking immediately. However, his stat line doesn’t bode well for the second half given how good Denver has looked without Sutton being heavily involved.