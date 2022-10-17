Broncos vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers wrap up Week 6 in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. Kick off is set for Monday, October 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. The Chargers will look to keep pace in the AFC West, while the Broncos will hope to rid the memory of their previous loss on Thursday Night Football.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Chargers in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -4.5 (-110)

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chargers -230, Broncos +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -4.5

The Chargers are 4-1 against the spread this season, while the Broncos are a measly 1-4 in the same time span. This should come as no surprise given that Los Angeles is a top-10 team in scoring (24.4 PPG), while the Broncos are ranked 31st (15.0 PPG). The Chargers have the advantage in all facets of offense, and Denver’s struggles to score the ball should help Los Angeles easily cover on Monday night.

Over/under: Under 45.5

Both teams need to be able to score efficiently in order to have confidence in the point total finishing over. Given that the Broncos have averaged just 15.0 PPG so far this season, there is little belief that they can counter any scoring that the Chargers put up on Monday night. Coupled with the fact that Russell Wilson is reportedly playing through a shoulder injury, there is little faith that the point total will be high given the Broncos’ faults on offense.

Player prop: Austin Ekeler over 57.5 rushing yards (-115)

Denver’s secondary may be formidable, but their defense is giving up an average of 112.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 15th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Ekeler could be hitting his stride at the perfect time, and he’s coming off a season-high 173 rushing yards with two total touchdowns. He now has back-to-back games with 50+ rushing yards, and look for him to make it three straight games against a favorable Broncos run defense.