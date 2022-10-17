Darnell Mooney worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 6

There wasn’t offense to speak of in the Washington Commanders 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was heavily targeted by Justin Fields and had his best game of the year with seven catches for 68 yards, even though he failed to catch his final pass cleanly and couldn’t score a go-ahead touchdown.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney: Week 6 waiver wire

The Bears are looking for anything to get going in their passing game and if Fields and Mooney can get on the same page it would solve one problem. Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard season in 2021, is more than capable of putting up numbers if he gets the opportunity.

Mooney had a season-high 12 targets against the Commanders and continues to be the featured target in the Bears offense. He is rostered by nearly 67 percent of ESPN leagues, so many fantasy football owners are either using Mooney or saving him for usage as a bye-week or injury replacement. He is certainly worthy of a bench spot.