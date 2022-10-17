Daniel Bellinger worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after solid Week 6

The New York Giants came away with a huge 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 on Sunday and a playing a large role in that victory was tight end Daniel Bellinger.

The rookie led the team in receiving, catching all five of his targets for 38 receiving yards and a touchdown. It was that score that brought the Giants to within three in the fourth quarter, opening the door for them to pull ahead later. As the G-Men continue to win, Bellinger will become someone to look at off the waiver wire.

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger: Week 6 waiver wire

Bellinger hasn’t put up explosive numbers this season, but him being a solid red zone target will make him a valuable asset moving forward. He snagged his second touchdown of the season on Sunday and him snagging all five targets is a good sign.

Bellinger is rostered in just 2% of fantasy leagues across the board, so fantasy managers should be able to find him on the waiver wires this week.