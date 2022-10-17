Is Deon Jackson worth a waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts’ run game was looking grim after starter Jonathan Taylor went down two weeks ago with a leg injury and backup Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion the week after. But Deon Jackson wasn’t going to let their ground game lag behind in the absence of their two starters — the RB added 42 yards over 12 carries and a touchdown in his first ever NFL start, helping the Colts overcome the Week 2 embarrassment of a shutout loss to the Jaguars to beat Jacksonville today, 34-27.

Colts RB Deon Jackson: Week 6 waiver wire

So is Jackson worth adding to your lineup from the waiver wire? Today’s impressive performance, which included ten receptions for 79 yards, may not be frequently repeated as Taylor and Hines get healthy and return. Taylor participated in several practices this week, and Hines has reportedly made it through the majority of the NFL’s concussion protocol, so Jackson may be relegated back to the Colts’ bench after today.

He scored the touchdown that put the Colts ahead, but Indianapolis still had to lean heavily on Matt Ryan today, who went 42-for-58. With Hines and Taylor expected to return in the coming weeks, hold off on adding Jackson for now, but keep an eye on whether the Colts decide to start using him more in goal line situations.