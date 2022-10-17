Tyquan Thornton worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 6

Tyquan Thornton, a rookie wide receiver who was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft, made an impact in today’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots added yet another win under third-string starter and Thornton’s fellow rookie, Bailey Zappe, finishing 38-15, and Thornton scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career.

He added 37 yards in the air over four receptions and 16 yards on the ground over three carries, scoring both ways.

Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton: Week 6 waiver wire

The rookie certainly earned his spot on the team this week after two trips to the end zone, just one week after seeing the field for the first time this season against the Detroit Lions. With Nelson Agholor out, the leading receivers are still the usual suspects of DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry, and Jakobi Meyers, but Thornton could start seeing more receptions and carries after showing his versatility this Sunday.

Keep an eye on Thornton, who is rostered in less than one percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. While it might feel like a rash decision to add him this early, the rookie could end up seeing a lot more playing time after his two-score impact this week.