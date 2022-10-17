Robert Tonyan worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after productive Week 6

The Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking 27-10 loss at the hands of the New York Jets on Sunday but got a nice individual performance out of tight end Robert Tonyan.

The veteran was the most consistent target for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, catching 10 of 12 targets for 90 yards in the loss. He’s been getting a steady dose of targets throughout the season and he’ll be someone to look at on the waiver wires in fantasy football for Week 7.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan: Week 6 waiver wire

Sunday marked season highs in catches, targets, and yards for Tonyan. Prior to Sunday, he had yet to crack 40 yards this season and had only registered one touchdown on the year. The Packers offense has been in a rut over the past two weeks and the one of the keys for a turnaround may be hooking up their veteran tight end even more.

Tonyan is rostered in just 41% of fantasy leagues on Yahoo and 27% of leagues on ESPN. That presents an opportunity for fantasy managers to hunt him down on the waiver wires for Week 7.