Mike Gesicki worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 6

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki found the end zone twice today and was third in receiving yards behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With starting QB Tua Tagovailoa still out, Teddy Bridgewater filled in on Sunday and threw two touchdowns — both to Gesicki — and two interceptions.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki: Week 6 waiver wire

Gesicki has had a strong past two weeks despite the Dolphins’ many offensive injury woes. Adding a 30-yard gain in his single reception last week, he had a massive six receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns today in the loss to the Miami Vikings. He’s getting his opportunities to perfect his Griddy celebration, and he could certainly be worth adding off the waiver wire if you’re looking for a tight end who can put up good fantasy numbers.

The Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions in the coming weeks, both of whom have relatively weak passing defenses.