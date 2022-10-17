Marcus Mariota worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 6

QB Marcus Mariota led the Atlanta Falcons to a shocking victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons’ offense found the end zone three times against the best defense in the NFL, and Mariota was responsible for all three, passing two and rushing for one.

The Falcons’ 28 points are the most the 49ers have allowed this season, and this game brings Atlanta to 3-3, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the top position in NFC South standings. Is Mariota worth adding to your fantasy lineup?

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota: Week 6 waiver wire

Mariota went 13-for-14 for 192 yards in today’s victory. Before today, the lowest amount of passes he had attempted was 19, and his highest completion percentage was 56.4%. The Falcons three wins are actually the three games in which Mariota had the fewest passing attempts of the season.

Mariota is only rostered in 14.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues, but if the Falcons are looking at the same stats as the rest of us, they’re probably going to be turning toward the run game more often and limiting pass formations.

The Falcons QB could be a good option for your starter’s bye week, but realistically, he’s not a consistent enough performer to add if you’re not actively looking to replace your quarterback. If you have a Steelers QB on your starting lineup, though, Mariota would be good to grab right now.