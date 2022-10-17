Kenyan Drake worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after explosive Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens came up short in a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants but did get an unexpected explosive game out of running back Kenyan Drake.

The veteran tailback was excellent in Week 6, taking 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown in the loss at MetLife Stadium. He also added a catch for eight yards to his stat sheet in Sunday’s game. He may have earned himself some more touches and will be someone to look out for on the Week 7 waiver wire.

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake: Week 7 waiver wire

Drake certainly showed off his abilities just a few weeks removed from being a healthy scratch from the lineup. He ran for just 39 rushing yards in his first two games combined, essentially keeping the seat warm for the return of J.K. Dobbins. Now, the two may be splitting carries based off Sunday’s performance.

Drake is rostered in just 3% of ESPN and Yahoo leagues, so fantasy managers will have a chance to snag him off the waiver wire this week.