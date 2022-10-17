DraftKings Marketplace Introduces Gilded Auctions for Reignmakers UFC NFT

Gilded Auctions are Coming!

Seven (7) Gilded Auctions are coming to the DraftKings marketplace. Gilded cards are a new, exciting concept within the Reignmakers universe; the fighter cards being auctioned off will be of the Reignmaker rarity tier and will be playable within the Reignmakers UFC game.

What are Gilded cards?

“Gilded” cards provide all the same utility as a normal Reignmakers UFC Fighter Card, but feature a “Gilded strip” on the right side of the card to signify the additional utility associated with the Gilded program (as shown below):

For the seven (7) fighter cards that will be auctioned off beginning on October 22, 2022, associated utility within the cards includes two (2) suite tickets for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden! For every card won within these seven (7) auctions, a user will earn admission to a UFC 281 suite with a plus-one. Card holders as of the utility snapshot date and time will receive this benefit regardless of whether or not they use the Fighter Card itself in a Reignmakers UFC fantasy contest.

All seven (7) auctions will end on October, 28, 2022. The snapshot for UFC 281 suite utility will be October 31, 2022 at 11:59 a.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (i.e. holders of the seven (7) fighter cards on this date and time will receive the two (2) suite tickets for UFC 281).

Gilded card holders will have continued opportunities to earn unique utility moving forward throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 season, as well!

Which Fighters Will be Included in the Gilded Auctions?

The UFC 281 Gilded auctions will include the seven (7) ranked fighters from UFC 281: Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker. Like all Reignmaker tier fighter cards, these will all be 1/1s.

Will I Be Able to Play Gilded Fighter Cards Within Reignmakers UFC Prior to the End of 2022?

Yes, UFC 281 will constitute our first contests within our “Weigh-in” phase. During this phase, only CORE and RARE contests will be available, and REIGNMAKER tier fighter cards are playable in either of those game formats. This “Weigh-in” phase is a sneak peek primarily for our earliest UFC adopters, the Heatwave owners!

The Gilded fighter cards will also be playable in the Reignmakers UFC game until the end of the 2023 season, and Reignmaker tier NFTs include multi-season usability.

UFC 281 Contests Will Be Stood Up Shortly Before the Event

UFC 281 contests will be available in the Reignmakers Lobby early in the week leading up to the November 12, 2022 event.

Heatwave Holders are About to Receive the Equivalent of Reignmakers Football Field Passes

Holders of Heatwave set fighter cards are about to receive an airdrop of the equivalent of a Reignmakers Football Field Pass. The passes will work in an extremely similar fashion to the NFLPA “Field Passes” in providing utility to their holders. Each Heatwave fighter card will receive a pass airdrop of the same rarity tier as their fighter card.

This airdrop will be based on a snapshot of holders after UFC 282, so there is still time to procure a Heatwave NFT for your collection to ensure your spot. As of October 21, 2022, Heatwave Boss packs are still available on the primary market for purchase. Buy one now!

More information on this program will be available after UFC 281.

A Major Reignmakers UFC Announcement is Coming November 1!

Stay tuned because we will be announcing more details about our upcoming Reignmakers UFC game on November 1, 2022.

When Will Stated Rewards Be Distributed?

Gilded Card holders as of the October 31, 2022 snapshot should expect to hear from a DraftKings representative shortly after the snapshot to coordinate receiving the suite tickets.

The Gilded card holder is responsible for all travel costs and fees and is responsible for scheduling, coordinating, and booking their own transportation and travel, including, but not limited to, to and from airports and hotels, and accommodations. DraftKings shall have no responsibility or liability for the Prize winner’s travel, transportation, or accommodations.

EACH GILDED CARD HOLDER REPRESENTS AND WARRANTS THAT ATTENDING UFC 281 IN THE SUITE IS WHOLLY VOLUNTARY, AND THAT THEY ARE FULLY AWARE OF THE HAZARDS, DANGERS, AND RISKS INVOLVED, INCLUDING SERIOUS INJURY, ILLNESS, AND DEATH. IN THE EVENT A GILDED CARD HOLDER ELECTS TO ATTEND UFC 281 IN THE SUITE, THE GILDED CARD HOLDER ASSUMES THE RISK OF SUCH FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES, AND FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGES, AND ACCEPTS THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH, OTHER FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES THAT MAY IMPACT OR AFFECT THEIR SAFETY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE CORONAVIRUS (ALSO KNOWN AS COVID-19, 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS) PANDEMIC AND OTHER POTENTIALLY RELATED DISEASES, ILLNESSES, VIRUSES, AND CONSEQUENTIAL HEALTH EFFECTS. IN PARTICULAR, IN THE EVENT THE GILDED CARD HOLDER ELECTS TO ATTEND UFC 281 IN THE SUITE, THE GILDED CARD HOLDER UNDERSTANDS AND ACCEPTS THE RISK THAT ATTENDING UFC 281 IN THE SUITE MAY EXPOSE THEM TO COVID-19, WHICH CAN BE SPREAD, AMONG OTHER WAYS, VIA THE AIR, FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT, AND/OR BY CONTACT WITH CONTAMINATED SURFACES AND OBJECTS. CONTRACTING COVID-19 CAN CAUSE INJURY, ILLNESS, DEATH, AND/OR DISABILITY, AND MAY REQUIRE OR RESULT IN THE NEED FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT AND/OR MAY RESULT IN A NEED TO QUARANTINE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME. IN THE EVENT THE GILDED CARD HOLDER ELECTS TO ATTEND UFC 281 IN THE SUITE, THE CARD HOLDER DOES SO AT THEIR OWN RISK AND ASSUMES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY RISK OF BODILY INJURY, DEATH, AND/OR ILLNESS, AND QUARANTINE AND TRAVEL-RELATED EXPENSES ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH ATTENDING UFC 281 IN THE SUITE. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT THE LIMITATION OF LIABILITY CONTAINED IN THE DRAFTKINGS MARKETPLACE TERMS OF USE APPLY TO YOUR ATTENDANCE AT THE SUITE AND UFC 281.

The Gilded card holder must follow, and ensure their guest follows, all policies, instructions, and requirements of DraftKings while in the suite and attending UFC 281. The Gilded card holder must follow, and ensure their guest follows, all health and safety protocols put in place by DraftKings or the venue while in the suite and attending UFC 281, which may include COVID-19 vaccination requirements, testing requirements, wearing masks, and social distancing. The Gilded card holder and their guest may additionally be required to sign an assumption of risk or waiver in order to enter the suite attend UFC 281. The Gilded card holder is responsible for the acts of their guests. DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason at all, to exclude or remove the Gilded card holder and/or their guests from attendance at UFC 281 and/or the suite. You agree not to bring any claims and hereby waive all claims that may now or hereafter arise, against the Company Entities and Individuals, in each case, as it relates to DraftKings’ decisions under this Section.

