Breaking down NFL betting splits for Broncos vs. Chargers on Week 6 Monday Night Football

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season will culminate on Monday, October 17. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will feature the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of AFC West teams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chargers, Week 6 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites. 62% of the handle and 77% of bets are being placed on the Chargers to cover.

Is the public right? The Broncos have been bad this year. The Russell Wilson experiment is not panning out, and they are 2-3 heading into this game. The Chargers are likely to be without Keenan Allen but haven’t missed him with Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler stepping up. Los Angeles should cover in this game, and I think the public is right.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 77% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? Denver is not putting up a lot of offense with Wilson at the helm. They have scored 23 points or fewer in each game this season and less than 17 points in four games. Los Angeles has put up 30 points in back-to-back games. While the Broncos are likely not to help out much with the point total, I think the public is actually wrong here, and we see the over hit.

Betting the moneyline: The Chargers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -225. Moneyline odds for the Broncos are at +190. 70% of the handle and 86% of bets are being placed on the Chargers to win.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right. I already picked the Chargers to cover, and I think they take the outright win regardless of the point differential. Justin Herbert has been playing well, and their offense has been making up for a lackluster defense. Los Angeles for the win!