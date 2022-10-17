Best DFS lineup strategy for Broncos-Chargers on Monday night

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers feature an AFC West showdown to cap off Week 6 in this Monday Night Football matchup. The Broncos will look to rebound and wipe away the memory of their Thursday Night Football loss, while the Chargers hope to notch a win and keep pace in their division.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Injuries

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is doubtful to suit up as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. On the opposite side, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III is questionable with a designated neck/ribs injury.

Captain’s Chair

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers — ($17,100)

The Broncos’ secondary has been solid against the pass but their defense is much more susceptible on the ground, setting up a prime opportunity for Ekeler. The Broncos are allowing an average of 112.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Ekeler has now tallied back-to-back games with 50+ rushing yards and is coming off his best game of the year with 16 carries for 173 yards on the ground and two total scores last week.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers — ($16,500)

The Broncos are allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the league (176.6), but their stout secondary has its biggest challenge yet with Herbert on deck in primetime. Production through the air won’t come easy given Herbert will be without Keenan Allen once again. But the third-year pro will still have Mike Williams and Gerald Everett to target, as well as Ekeler as a pass-catching tailback. Roll with Herbert as he is still worth consideration as a top-10 quarterback on Monday Night Football.

Value Plays

Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos — ($8,200)

Denver has yet to build sufficient chemistry on offense as a whole, but this week’s game script should lean heavily into the ground game if the Broncos are smart. The Chargers rank 24th in the NFL with an average of 130.4 yards allowed per game on the ground. Gordon is listed as questionable heading into Monday night, but he could be in for a sizable workload given that Denver’s backfield is thin in depth due to injuries. Better yet, Gordon is coming off a solid Week 5 with a combined 103 yards compiled on the ground and in receiving.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers — ($5,600)

Allen is expected to miss Monday night’s matchup as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, setting up Everett as the possible second option in receiving behind Mike Williams. Williams boasts as more of a deep threat for Herbert, which means that Everett could be the beneficiary of more looks underneath coverages as well as in the red zone. Don’t let last week’s performance provide hesitation. After hauling in just one catch on three targets, Everett stands to rebound confidently against the Broncos.