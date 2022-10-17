Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 6?

Week 6 will wrap up on Monday, October 17. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of AFC West teams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

The Broncos head into the game with a 2-3 record and have lost back-to-back games. The Russell Wilson experiment hasn't gone to plan, and the team is down their starting running back, Javonte Williams, who is out for the season. Denver needs a spark on offense, and a win over the Chargers would be a positive step forward from a slow start.

Los Angeles has a 3-2 record and is coming off to straight wins. They will be at home for their first look at the Wilson-led Broncos. The Chargers are likely to be without Keenan Allen yet again, so they will need Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter to step up to give quarterback Justin Herbert some reliable targets.

The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 45.5, which suggests a little bit of faith in these offenses. Denver has +190 moneyline odds, while Los Angeles is installed at -225.