Best NFL player prop bets for Broncos vs. Chargers for Week 6 Monday Night Football

Week 6 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, October 17. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West matchup. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chargers: Best NFL player prop bets

Mike Williams, under 68.5 receiving yards (-120)

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is doubtful to play, leaving Williams as the team’s WR1. He has performed well in the role over the last two weeks having at least seven receptions for 120 yards in back-to-back games. Williams heads into this game with momentum but with a brutal matchup. The Broncos are giving up the fewest passing yards per game in the league. Despite a large target share, I think Williams finishes under 69 yards receiving.

KJ Hamler, over 1.5 receptions (-180)

The Broncos lost last week in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts. On the game's final play, the replay showed that Hamler was wide open and quarterback Russell Wilson never even saw him. I think that this will have been talked about all week in practice, and Wilson will be going through his progressions and looking for Hamler more often this week. He only has one reception in two separate games, but I think he catches at least two against the Los Angeles defense.

Austin Ekeler, Anytime TD Scorer (-160)

Allen missing time has opened the door up for running back Austin Ekeler. He is coming off a game where he had 16 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown rushing with four receptions for 26 more yards and another touchdown through the air. He has scored five touchdowns over the last two weeks. Ekeler should be in line for another score this week, even against a defense allowing an average of one touchdown per game.