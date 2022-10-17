Which teams are on bye in Week 7?

Week 7 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but the second bye week of the season also includes a number of teams absent from the game slate. Two of the league’s highest-scoring offenses, as well as contenders from the AFC and the NFC, will sit out this week’s competition, meaning that a number of the league leaders in fantasy football will be left on the bench. Fantasy football managers should be prepared to have their backup plans in place as the following teams are on a bye in Week 7.

Week 7 byes

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

With the Bills and Eagles both absent from this week’s schedule it means that two of the best fantasy football quarterbacks will be on the bench. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts rank in the top-five scoring among fantasy quarterbacks this season, with an average of 30.1 PPR and 26.2 PPR points-per-game respectively. Both quarterbacks have added value with their ability to make moves with their legs as well. Allen has 225 rushing yards so far this season, and Hurts has 266 yards on the ground to his name.

Two league-leading fantasy receivers will also be on the bench this week with Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson on bye this week. Kupp is leading all receivers with an average of 26.4 PPR fantasy points per game, even amid a struggling Rams offense. Jefferson is just two spots below Kupp, averaging 23.2 PPR fantasy points per game which rank third among all receivers.

Fantasy managers will also need to pivot and find a replacement for Stefon Diggs, who currently ranks second with an average of 24.0 PPR fantasy points to his name this season. A.J. Brown sits just outside the top 10 in fantasy scoring by wide receivers, but fantasy managers will need to adapt with the Eagles wideout also absent on the game slate. Additionally, if fantasy managers have not already sat the struggling Matthew Stafford in their lineups going forward, they will have no choice this week with the Rams on their bye.