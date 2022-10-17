Notable absent players during Week 7 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 7 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but the NFL’s second bye week of the year will include some of the league’s contenders absent from the game slate. Among the teams on bye are the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, who are two of the league’s top five scoring offenses to date. With Buffalo and Philadelphia absent from this week’s schedule, fantasy managers will need to pivot and seek replacements for some of the fantasy league leaders.

The Los Angeles Rams may be struggling out the gate this season, but their bye week forces fantasy football’s top wide receiver to be sidelined this week. Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings will be absent from the game slate, meaning two lock-in fantasy starters at wide receiver and running back will be regulated to the bench for Week 7.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 7.

Bills

QB Josh Allen

WR Stefon Diggs

WR Gabe Davis

TE Dawson Knox

Rams

WR Cooper Kupp

QB Matthew Stafford

TE Tyler Higbee

WR Allen Robinson II

Vikings

WR Justin Jefferson

RB Dalvin Cook

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Adam Thielen

Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts

WR A.J. Brown

RB Miles Sanders

WR DeVonta Smith

TE Dallas Goedert