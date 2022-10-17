Notable absent players during Week 7 byes in 2022 NFL season

Week 7 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but the NFL’s second bye week of the year will include some of the league’s contenders absent from the game slate. Among the teams on bye are the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, who are two of the league’s top five scoring offenses to date. With Buffalo and Philadelphia absent from this week’s schedule, fantasy managers will need to pivot and seek replacements for some of the fantasy league leaders.
The Los Angeles Rams may be struggling out the gate this season, but their bye week forces fantasy football’s top wide receiver to be sidelined this week. Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings will be absent from the game slate, meaning two lock-in fantasy starters at wide receiver and running back will be regulated to the bench for Week 7.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 7.
Bills
QB Josh Allen
WR Stefon Diggs
WR Gabe Davis
TE Dawson Knox
Rams
WR Cooper Kupp
QB Matthew Stafford
TE Tyler Higbee
WR Allen Robinson II
Vikings
WR Justin Jefferson
RB Dalvin Cook
QB Kirk Cousins
WR Adam Thielen
Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts
WR A.J. Brown
RB Miles Sanders
WR DeVonta Smith
TE Dallas Goedert