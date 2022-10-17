Best quarterback streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If quarterback is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 7 lineups.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

With no Jonathan Taylor at his disposal against the Jaguars on Sunday, Matt Ryan stepped into a time machine and delivered a solid performance in the 34-27 victory. He went 42-58 through the air for 385 yards and three touchdowns, earning fantasy managers 27 points on the day. That may be what the doctor ordered for the veteran QB, who has had an up and down season.

Ryan is rostered in just 28% of Yahoo leagues and 13% of ESPN leagues. Grab him if you can.

We may have a pending quarterback controversy in New England with the way Bailey Zappe has been playing. The rookie went 24-34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. That earned fantasy managers 17.4 fantasy points and he already looks comfortable stepping in for starter Mac Jones.

Zappe is rostered in just 1% of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he’ll be ripe for the taking off waiver wires this week. It is unclear of Jones will be back in time for their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 and if he isn’t, the Patriots will be comfortable with throwing Zappe out there again.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans will be fresh off a bye week when taking on the Colts in an AFC South showdown this Sunday. After a slow 0-2 start, the Titans rattled off three straight victories before the bye and the veteran quarterback limited the number of his mistakes during that stretch. Now he’ll go up against a division foe for whom he’s familiar with.

Tannehill is rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues, so there will be plenty of opportunity to scoop him up this week.