Best running back streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If running back is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 7 lineups.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers

In the second game of his NFL career last Thursday, Robinson had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 12-7 victory over the Bears. That earned fantasy managers 12 points and he’s solidified himself as RB1 in Washington.

Robinson is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues and 50% ESPN leagues, so this will most likely be the final week you could possibly find him on your local waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you can.

Allgeier didn’t have an explosive day in the Falcons’ 28-14 upset victory over the 49ers on Sunday, but he was still heavily involved in the offense. He had 15 carries for 51 yards and has logged at least 10 carries in four of his last five outings. With Cordarrelle Patterson still out, he’s bound to continue to get his fair share of touches.

Allgeier is rostered in just 51% of Yahoo leagues and 39% of ESPN leagues, so get him now while he’s still a waiver wire commodity.

The veteran tailback was excellent in Week 6, taking 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. He ran for just 39 rushing yards in his first two games combined, essentially keeping the seat warm for the return of J.K. Dobbins. Now, the two may be splitting carries based off Sunday’s performance.

Drake is rostered in just 3% of ESPN and Yahoo leagues, so fantasy managers will have a chance to snag him off the waiver wire this week.