Best wide receiver streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If wide receiver is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 7 lineups.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

The Lions are coming off a bye week and will hope to get things going with Reynolds staying consistent. Reynolds has quietly been a top 30 fantasy wide receiver this season, averaging 9.1 points per game in standard leagues.

Reynolds is rostered in just 32% of Yahoo leagues and 26% of ESPN leagues. You most likely will be able to find him on tour local waiver wire this week.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers

Dotson has been battling a hamstring as of late and has missed the previous two games for the Commanders. Prior to his absence, he hauled in four touchdowns and four games and was averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game in standard leagues.

Dotson is rostered in 53% of ESPN leagues and 37% of Yahoo leagues, so there’s a good chance that you could possibly find him on your waiver wire. Obviously continue to check his injury status but he’ll be a valuable commodity for the rest of the season if you can get him off the waiver wire.

Jones has been a consistent target for Trevor Lawrence even as the Jaguars offense has struggled in recent weeks. He caught all five of his targets for 53 yards in the team’s 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday and has garnered at least five targets in four games this year. As long as he keeps getting these looks, he’ll always be a threat to explode.

Jones is rostered in less than 30% of fantasy leagues, so there will be plenty of opportunity for you to land him on your roster.