How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on October 17

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

With Extreme Rules squarely in the rearview mirror, we now turn our attention towards Crown Jewel in less than three weeks on November 5. Tonight’s episode will most likely ramp up the build towards that event and will also feature a title match.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar will be in the house tonight after making a surprise return during last week’s show in Brooklyn. Just before the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins, Lesnar attacked Lashley and hit him with multiple F5’s. Rollins was able to capitalize on the injured champ, pinning him in less than three minutes to capture the U.S. title. For tonight’s show, we’ll most likely get an explanation from Lesnar as he and Lashley are probably set for a collision course at Crown Jewel.

Speaking of the new United States Champion Seth Rollins, he will settle the score with Matt Riddle once and for all when the two duke it out for the belt tonight. This will be the rubber match of the series as Rollins won the first bout at Clash at the Castle before Riddle won their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. We’ll see who walks out of OKC with the gold.

After months of stalking The Miz, Dexter Lumis will finally step into the ring with the “A-List” superstar tonight in his official in-ring Raw debut. Lumis crashed Miz’s birthday celebration last week, leading to this match being set up. If Lumis wins, he will officially get a Monday Night Raw contract.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows officially made their return to the WWE last Monday, helping their old pal A.J. Styles fight off the Judgement Day to reform the O.C. Tonight, they’ll face the Alpha Academy in tag team action. Also on the show, Elias will make his return to the show. We’ll see if they’ll reference and continue the Ezekiel gimmick from the spring, or if that has been completely retconned.