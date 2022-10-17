Best tight end streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

As Week 6 wraps up, we take a look forward at who might be available to grab off the waiver wire in Week 7. Four teams have byes this coming week, so if you’re looking for a replacement to start at tight end, here are some possible alternatives.

We’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 7 lineups.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams

Henry has made a real impact in Jonnu Smith’s absence, and even now that the Pats’ starting TE is playing again, Henry is still seeing plenty of snaps and targets. In Week 5, Henry played 59 of the Pats’ 60 offensive snaps and and 54 yards over four receptions. This week, even with Smith back, Henry brought in four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Henry is rostered in just 37.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues, and will be good to grab while he’s on the way up.

Gesicki had two touchdowns against the Vikings today, bringing in six receptions for 69 yards. Tua Tagovailoa is set to return against the Steelers, which should be good news for Gesicki, who has been a fairly consistent target for the starter in the early weeks of the season.

Gesicki is rostered in 40.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues, and the Steelers’ pass defense is allowing 7.2 yards per attempt, which is good news for the Dolphins’ receiving corps this weekend.

The Jets have some real offensive momentum going after hanging up 40 on the Dolphins in Week 5 and handing the Packers a massive upset in Week 6. While Conklin had just one reception in today’s game against the Packers, he’s had three games this season of 40+ receiving yards. He’s been appearing in a majority of the Jets’ offensive snaps and should be seeing more action in the coming weeks.

Conklin is rostered in 34.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues at the moment.