Best D/ST streamers for Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL brings more teams on a bye, so we take a look at what defense and special teams units have favorable matchups and are available to grab off the waiver wire this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 7 lineups.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams

This Bears team has not been terribly difficult to defend against so far this season, and the Patriots’ defense will look to continue the momentum of the past two weeks, in which they have allowed a total of 15 points. They held the Browns to just 70 rushing yards on Sunday.

The Pats’ defense is rostered in 22.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

The Jets’ offensive production has been impressive, but their defense can’t be overlooked — the Packers only scored ten points in Week 6, and they held the (albeit injury-ridden) Dolphins to 17 points the week before. They also held the Packers to just 60 rushing yards.

This Broncos offense does everything it can to shoot itself in the foot, so the Jets will be getting some help there. This is a good matchup for the New York secondary. The Jets’ D/ST is rostered in 1.8% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Don’t judge the Cowboys too harshly off their first half performance against the Eagles today — they hadn’t allowed a team to score 20 points until Week 6, and the Lions are coming off a zero-point performance against the Patriots before their bye week.

Detroit’s offense has been far better than it looked in 2021, but they’ve been hindered by injuries. Several starters may still be questionable coming into this matchup. The Cowboys are rostered in 85.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues.