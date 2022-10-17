Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into October 17 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City tonight and the company is beginning the match towards Crown Jewel in less than three weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will we get Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel?

Brock Lesnar will be in the house tonight after making a surprise return during last week’s show in Brooklyn. Just before the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins, Lesnar attacked Lashley and hit him with multiple F5’s. Rollins was able to capitalize on the injured champ, pinning him in less than three minutes to capture the U.S. title.

Everything Lesnar does is with a purpose and this has to be setting up a match at Crown Jewel, right? The two met for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year, so it will be interesting if we get to see these two have a good, old fashioned hoss fight next month.

How will the match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz play out?

After months of stalking The Miz, Dexter Lumis will finally step into the ring with the “A-List” superstar tonight in his official in-ring Raw debut. Lumis crashed Miz’s birthday celebration last week, leading to this match being set up. If Lumis wins, he will officially get a Monday Night Raw contract.

It’s kind of obvious that Lumis will win here but the question is what will happen during the match itself. We have not seen Lumis in a ring since the beginning of the year when he was in NXT, so we’ll see if any smoke and mirrors will be involved with the match.

Will the Ezekiel character return with Elias?

Elias will make officially make his return for tonight’s episode. The last time we saw Elias, it was over the spring/summer when he was helping his “brother” Ezekiel against Kevin Owens. That was notably one of the last gimmicks to be created by Vince McMahon and he was taken off tv following the regime change. Will we see a continuation of the “Elias-verse” or has all of that been retconned?