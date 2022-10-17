Picks, predictions for Penguins vs. Canadiens on Monday

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to remain undefeated on the season against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday night. Below we’re going to look at odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penguins vs. Canadiens picks

Moneyline odds

PIT: -255

MTL: +215

The Penguins are heavy favorites on the road, so we’re not really looking at the moneyline at this number. Pittsburgh has beat up on the Coyotes and Lightning to start the season. The Penguins look as good as ever early on. Sidney Crosby has six points (two goals, four assists) and looks great. The Penguins can roll four lines and are super tough to play against.

The Habs upset the Leafs in their opener but have dropped two straight since. Montreal only has just one goal over that stretch and got shut out by the Red Wings. The Canadiens are still very young, particularly on the blue line without Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot. The one bright spot (other than Cole Caufield) is goalie Jake Allen has played well early on. Still, that isn’t enough to make us like the Habs tonight.

Pick: Penguins -1.5 (+100)

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6.5

The Penguins have scored six goals in each game this season. The Pens have also limited teams to just two goals in each game. Three of the four goals the Pens have allowed have been on the power play. I don’t know if that necessarily means their penalty kill is bad, however. Pittsburgh is 3-of-9 on the kill early on.

The Habs haven’t been great lately but are still only allowing 3.0 goals per game and have been good on the kill. Plus, Allen has played well in net. You’ve got Allen vs. Casey DeSmith, who is making his first start of the season. DeSmith had OK numbers in 26 appearances last season with a .914 SV%.

Montreal also has struggled on offense and the Penguins aren’t the type of team that has many defensive lapses. This feels like an easy under at this number. Worst case is the Penguins score a lot but even then I don’t think they get to six goals again.

Pick: Under 6.5 +115