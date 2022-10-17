Picks, predictions for Avalanche vs. Wild on Monday

The Colorado Avalanche head on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Here we’ll go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Avalanche vs. Wild picks

Moneyline odds

COL: -125

MIN: +105

This line is perplexing to say the least. The Avalanche are 1-1-0 on the season having faced the Blackhawks and Flames. Calgary on the road is a tough test and that was a 5-3 game. The Wild on the other hand... well they’ve been awful. Minnesota has lost both games this season, allowing seven goals in each. So what are we missing? The Avs haven’t gotten good goaltending. The Wild have gotten worse goaltending. Colorado has a better roster, particularly on defense led by Cale Makar. The Avs just won the Cup, going on the road shouldn’t impact things much. This feels like a very easy pick.

Pick: Avalanche -125

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6.5

Oh hey, another easy call. This line should honestly be 7.0 and maybe even 7.5. Two weeks from now if these teams play each other, the line is higher. I will repeat the previous sentence. Minnesota has lost both games this season, allowing seven goals in each. The Wild now have to face the defending champs and Nathan MacKinnon and Makar? These two offenses should score a ton tonight.

Pick: Over 6.5 (-115)