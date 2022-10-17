Picks, predictions for Jets vs. Stars on Monday

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars in a Central Division clash on Monday night in the Lone Star State. Here we’ll go over some odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a few picks.

Jets vs. Stars picks

Moneyline odds

WPG: +125

DAL: -145

This should be a very good hockey game. Both the Jets and Stars are well balanced and have great goaltending in Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger. Hellebuyck made 40 saves in a 4-1 win over the Rangers in their opener, this after the Rangers beat the Lightning and demolish the Wild. Oettinger picked up where he left off in last season’s playoffs, stopping 60 of 62 shots over two wins against the Preds.

Even the forward groups are very well-matched and even similar. Each team has a great young forward (Kyle Connor, Jason Robertson), a bunch of veteran forwards, and strong defensive units. Because it feels more evenly matched, I’m tempted to just take the Jets on the ML. The line on Winnipeg +1.5 is at -215, which tells us the books believe it will be a close game. I’ll take my chances on the Jets.

Pick: Jets +125

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6

We’d like to get this at 6.5 but the books are sharp. This feels like a 3-2 game or a 2-1 game. Again, the goaltending on both sides is very, very strong. Either goalie could steal the game and that would mean one offense needs to compensate to get to the over. That just feels like asking a lot. Plus, this isn’t even taking into account defensive forwards. Each team has a few pretty strong two-way guys. The under feels like the way to go.

Pick: Under 6 (-110)